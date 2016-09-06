Flight Attendant Delights Passengers With Looney Tunes Safety Speech
To these unsuspecting passengers, it sounded like their airplane was being taken over by the Looney Tunes gang.
Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, and the Tazmanian Devil – all on a Southwest airlines flight arriving in Chicago last week.
RELATED: Trucker Posts Hilarious Pics While ‘Babysitting’ His Daughter’s Doll for the Day
The impersonator, Zach Haumesser, has been a puppeteer for 15 years, and decided to surprise his flight crew with some old fashioned cartoon shenanigans.
(WATCH the video below)
What’s Up, Doc? Click To Share With Your Friends