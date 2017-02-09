These Formerly Homeless Men Look Like Models on Fashion Runway for Charity
Six formerly homeless men in custom-tailored suits were given the chance to strut their stuff on the the catwalk as a way of raising money for the local homeless shelter that used to take care of them.
The men, who used to live at the shelter before being helped to turn their lives around, are now in transitional housing programs – but they never forget where they came from.
“Behind the curtain there, I was very nervous when I started hearing the hooting and hollering, [thinking] ‘Oh my god, I don’t know if I can do this,'” one of the formerly homeless models told CBC. “I kind of loosened up.… It was a lot of fun.”
