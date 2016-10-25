These Furry Orphans Were Rescued From a Cooler Left on the Side...

These Furry Orphans Were Rescued From a Cooler Left on the Side of the Road Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

These abandoned babies may not have lasted much longer if they hadn’t been put into such a pristine cooler.

The cooler was sitting on the side of the road in Sulphur Springs, Texas when a woman intent on taking it home with her pulled over to check it out.

When she opened the lid, however, she found nine German shepherd puppies crammed inside.

Karri McCreary, a veterinarian from Hunt County Pet’s Alive was called to the scene where she diagnosed each of the pups as happy, healthy, and full of life.

MORE: Kitten Given Second Chance After One in a Million Rescue From the Trash

“Someone must have stopped and found the cooler almost as quickly as they were dropped off there or else they would not have made it,” McCreary told the Dodo.

Though they’ll need their vaccinations, the canines will soon be ready to be adopted by loving forever families.

If you’d like to support the rescue dogs, you can donate here.

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by Hunt County Pet’s Alive