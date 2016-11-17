Grandma Accidentally Invites Stranger to Thanksgiving, Tells Him to Come Anyway

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

17-year-old Jamal Hinton was excited to be invited to Thanksgiving dinner by grandma – even if it wasn’t his grandma.

Jamal was sitting in class at Desert Vista High School in Mesa, Arizona when his phone started blowing up with texts from a group chat. One of the texts read “Thanksgiving dinner is at my house on November 24th at 3:00pm. Let me know if you’re coming. Hope to see you all.”

Sure enough, he received a photo of a woman who was definitely not his grandma.

After shooting a photo of himself back telling the mystery woman that they weren’t related, he though he would take a chance and ask if he could come anyway.

She replied “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone.”

Jamal plans on taking up the anonymous grandma on her dinner offer, and has reportedly said he’s glad to know there are still kind people in the world.

