Heavy Rains and Snow Helping California Out of Drought

The years-long drought in California is finally coming to a close thanks to ongoing statewide torrential rainfall and snow.

In January 2016, 97% of the state was suffering from drought – one year later, 40% of California has emerged from the punishing weather conditions.

The rest of Northern California is apparently enjoying the heaviest snow its had in 6 years. The flood gates of the Sacramento River were reportedly opened for the first time in 12 years.

Southern California, while it is still technically in drought, is expected to be much less harsh as the relieving weather conditions continue.

Gov. Jerry Brown plans to elaborate on the state of drought emergency that he declared in 2014 after the wet season is over.

