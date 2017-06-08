Jewish Nurse Breastfeeds Palestinian Baby While Mother is Hospitalized Uplift

This Jewish nurse wasn’t about to let religion get in the way of a baby boy’s livelihood.

The baby’s mother was injured in a head-on car collision in Jerusalem on Friday, while the father was killed instantly. The boy, Yaman Abu Ramila, was then taken to the hospital by paramedics for his lighter injuries.

Finally, a Jewish nurse named Ula Ostrowski-Zak volunteered to breast feed him herself.

Since Ula has an 18-month-old child of her own, she said that it was like “feeding her own son”, even though the aunts were taken aback by her kind gesture.

“His aunts were surprised that a Jew agreed to breastfeed him, but I told them that every mother would do it,” said Ula, according to YNet News. “His aunts embraced me and thanked me.”

When the question arose concerning who would feed the boy once he was discharged from the hospital, Ula posted on Facebook asking if anyone would agree to help. The post accumulated over 1,000 responses and offers of help. However, another of Yaman’s aunts in the vicinity ended up volunteering to breast feed him.

Until the boy’s mother is fully healed, he will be staying with his grandparents in Hebron.

