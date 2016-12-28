Kid Therapist Raises Money by Offering Advice to Stressed New Yorkers Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

#emotionaladvicekid A photo posted by Ciro (@emotionaladvicekid) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:01am PST

Ciro Ortiz and his ‘therapist’s desk’ looks like something straight out of a Peanuts comic – except this compassionate kid isn’t keeping the money he makes; he gives it to children who can’t afford school lunches.

Every Sunday starting in October, Ciro – also known as the Emotional Advice Kid – sets up his work station in the New York subway and offers emotional advice for $2 per five minute session.

On a typical day, this kid shrink can make up to $50, which he always funnels back into feeding his classmates at school.

After already chatting with dozens of worried city dwellers, he’s received an outpouring of appreciation and support. Ciro reportedly has a knack for addressing anxious adults with impressively simple responses. During one December afternoon, he was approached by a husband who was upset that his wife had became a vegan.

“I told him that she didn’t get mad at him for eating meat,” Ortiz told the New York Post. “She likes to eat what she wants and he likes to eat whatever he wants so they’re just gonna have to deal with it.”

Ciro reportedly hears the most grief from his patients about how the times are changing and the world used to be so much better back in the day – but his response? “Try to accept change. Everything changes. We have to change too.”

(WATCH the video below)

(Photo by Emotional Advice Kid)