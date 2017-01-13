Library of Congress Names Tot Who Read 1,000 Books Librarian for a Day Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

This inspiring little 4-year-old was just recognized by the Library of Congress as the Librarian of the Day.

RELATED: Teen Volunteer Wins $70,000 SUV in Charity Raffle, Then Stuns Crowd

The little girl from Gainesville, Georgia spent her special day shadowing one of the resident librarians, touring the facility, and making suggestions for new book orders.

Daliyah’s mom Haleem Arana, who is responsible for her daughter’s trip to the library, told the Washington Post: “She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world.”

Read This Story To Your Friends: Click To Share – Photo by Library of Congress