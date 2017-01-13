Library of Congress Names Tot Who Read 1,000 Books Librarian for a...

Library of Congress Names Tot Who Read 1,000 Books Librarian for a Day

This inspiring little 4-year-old was just recognized by the Library of Congress as the Librarian of the Day.

Daliyah Maria Arana may be young, but she has already read 1,000 books. She read her first book at 2 years, 11 months old and she plans on reading 500 more before she starts kindergarten in the autumn.

The little girl from Gainesville, Georgia spent her special day shadowing one of the resident librarians, touring the facility, and making suggestions for new book orders.

Daliyah’s mom Haleem Arana, who is responsible for her daughter’s trip to the library, told the Washington Post: “She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world.”

