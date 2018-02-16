Library Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Library
‘Sad’ Dog Looking For Kids to Read to Him is Now All Booked Up
Feb 16, 2018
Animals
Library Hangs Helpful Poster For Subjects People Might Be Embarrassed to Ask About
Dec 8, 2017
Health
Trash Man Creates Free Library Out of 20,000 Books Found in Garbage
Jun 10, 2017
Inspiring
Man Returns Library Book 35 Years Later With $200 Check And Author’s Autograph
Apr 1, 2017
Inspiring
Library of Congress Names Tot Who Read 1,000 Books Librarian for a Day
Jan 13, 2017
Kids
Janitor Secretly Amasses $8Mil Fortune, Leaves it to Library and Hospital
Aug 30, 2016
Inspiring
Girl Brings Literacy to Her Impoverished Village By Opening Library of Her Own
Aug 29, 2016
Kids
Literature Professor Bikes Straight to the Homeless, Offering a Weekly Street Library (WATCH)
Jul 14, 2016
Inspiring
Afghan Teacher Pedals Books to Remote Villages on Bicycle (WATCH)
Apr 19, 2016
World
Library Connects Homeless Patrons With Mental Health Treatment –With Great Success
Apr 14, 2016
USA
After Amusing Twitter Exchange, J.K. Rowling Shocks a Book Club by Showing Up
Mar 10, 2016
Celebrities
Human Library Lets You Check Out People, Aims to Foster Diversity
Sep 7, 2015
Inspiring
Scholastic Donates 1 Million Books for American Kids in Poverty
Sep 26, 2013
Business
Former Microsoft Executive Finds Joy Boosting Literacy Instead of Profits
Apr 10, 2013
Heroes
