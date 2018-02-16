 Library Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Library

Tag: Library

‘Sad’ Dog Looking For Kids to Read to Him is Now All Booked Up

Animals

Library Hangs Helpful Poster For Subjects People Might Be Embarrassed to Ask About

Health

Trash Man Creates Free Library Out of 20,000 Books Found in Garbage

Inspiring

Man Returns Library Book 35 Years Later With $200 Check And Author’s Autograph

Inspiring

Library of Congress Names Tot Who Read 1,000 Books Librarian for a Day

Kids

Janitor Secretly Amasses $8Mil Fortune, Leaves it to Library and Hospital

Inspiring

Girl Brings Literacy to Her Impoverished Village By Opening Library of Her Own

Kids

Literature Professor Bikes Straight to the Homeless, Offering a Weekly Street Library (WATCH)

Inspiring

Afghan Teacher Pedals Books to Remote Villages on Bicycle (WATCH)

World

Library Connects Homeless Patrons With Mental Health Treatment –With Great Success

USA

After Amusing Twitter Exchange, J.K. Rowling Shocks a Book Club by Showing Up

Celebrities

Human Library Lets You Check Out People, Aims to Foster Diversity

Inspiring
Clifford dog book

Scholastic Donates 1 Million Books for American Kids in Poverty

Business
boy reads in Nepal - Room to Read photo

Former Microsoft Executive Finds Joy Boosting Literacy Instead of Profits

Heroes

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC