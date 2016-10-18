Louisiana Flood Victim Enjoys Change in Fortune After Winning $1Mil Lottery

Louisiana Flood Victim Enjoys Change in Fortune After Winning $1Mil Lottery

by -
0

lottery-winner-romeros-food-martJames Lapeze was just one of 40,000 home owners who suffered damages after Hurricane Matthew tore through the Eastern seaboard – but on October 1st, his luck was about to change.

James won $1 million from the Louisiana Powerball Lottery after he scored the five out of six numbers necessary to win.

“I checked my numbers over and over again,” said Lapeze when he realized he possessed a winning ticket. “I even had my wife check them because I really couldn’t believe that I won!”

MOREFire Forces Man To Sell Good Luck Pearl, Turns Out To Be Worth $100Mil

Romero’s Food Mart, a small corner store in Central, Louisiana, even got to share in the good fortune by receiving a 1% cut of the prize equal to $10,000

The 72-year-old reportedly plans on using the $700,000 after taxes to pay off his home and retire.

Click To Share The Good News With Your FriendsPhoto by Romero’s Food Mart

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS