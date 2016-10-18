Louisiana Flood Victim Enjoys Change in Fortune After Winning $1Mil Lottery Uplift

McKinley Corbley

James Lapeze was just one of 40,000 home owners who suffered damages after Hurricane Matthew tore through the Eastern seaboard – but on October 1st, his luck was about to change.

James won $1 million from the Louisiana Powerball Lottery after he scored the five out of six numbers necessary to win.

Romero’s Food Mart, a small corner store in Central, Louisiana, even got to share in the good fortune by receiving a 1% cut of the prize equal to $10,000

The 72-year-old reportedly plans on using the $700,000 after taxes to pay off his home and retire.

