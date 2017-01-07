Nation Finally Outlaws Ownership of Exotic Pets News

World by McKinley Corbley

The United Arab Emirates has finally banned its citizens from keeping exotic animals as pets—and instituted punishments ranging from $136,000 in fines to extensive jail time.

The UAE has long been a hub of wildlife trade, and owning animals like lions, tigers, or cheetahs has been viewed as a sign of status or privilege.

Should an animal be used to attack, terrorize, or kill another person, the owner responsible will face anywhere from 3 years to a lifetime in prison. Simply taking a volatile animal out in public will result in a fine upwards of $2,500.

Animal rights officials have encouraged the federal government in the US. to follow suit since it is still legal to own a tiger in eight different states: North Carolina, Alabama, Delaware, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

