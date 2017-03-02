NBA Player to Donate $1,000 For Every Point He Scores at Next...

NBA Player to Donate $1,000 For Every Point He Scores at Next Game Culture

Sports by Good News Network

The New Orleans Pelicans point-back Jrue Holiday has pledged to donate $1,000 to New Orleans tornado relief for every point and assist that he makes during his next game.

RELATED: Famous Football Player Chooses To Eat Lunch Next To Boy With Autism

The money will benefit families and individuals affected by the tornadoes that rampaged through the city in early February.

“It’s a shame that in the matter of minutes these storms produced such violent tornadoes that literally upended the lives of so many residents of New Orleans,” Holiday told NBA. “This financial pledge is a unique way I thought of that can have a positive impact on some of the peoples’ lives and help them get back on their feet and assist them in getting their lives back in order.”

Score Big With Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint