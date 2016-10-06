New York Pet Owners Now Allowed to be Buried With Their Furry...

New York Pet Owners Now Allowed to be Buried With Their Furry Companions Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Now when you start looking forward to an afterlife spent buried next to your family, you can enjoy being buried next to Fido as well.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo just signed a bill that allows four-legged companions to be buried with their owners in human cemeteries.

There are some rules to this new law – the pets must be cremated and religious cemeteries have the right to refuse animal burials.

RELATED: Dogs Can Now Join NYC Diners at Outdoor Tables, Say New Rules

But apart from those pesky details, Cuomo figures that cats and dogs are like family for some city residents, so who are we to deny them the luxury of arranging their own funeral?

Though the law still needs state approval, it is just one of many New York initiatives to ensure the humane treatment of animals. Dogs are now allowed to join their human owners at outdoor restaurant tables and there are also more severe state consequences for animal abusers.

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by Pupflix