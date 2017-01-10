Nonverbal Boy with Autism Shares Special Bond with Deaf New Shelter Dog Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Connor Guillet may only be 6 years old, but he’s already found his soul mate in a deaf adopted boxer pup named Ellie.

Since Connor is a nonverbal boy on the autism spectrum, he usually only communicates through signs and gestures. The boy’s parents found Ellie at a boxer rescue event near their home in Cocoa, Florida.

Researchers have already found that service dogs and animals can greatly benefit children on the autism spectrum. In Connor’s case, his bond with Ellie has already been solidified.

“I adopted my son at birth knowing he had a genetic disorder. He is now 6 and non verbal but uses sign for communication,” Connor’s mother Brandi wrote on Facebook. “[Ellie] is amazing with my son. She is the most gentle, loving girl ever. The most BEAUTIFUL part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other!”

Reprint (Photo by Brandi Guillet)