Photographer Captures Lava, Meteor, and Milky Way in One Shot

This jaw-dropping photo was no walk in the park – figuratively, at least.

American photographer Mike Mezeul II hiked 13 miles through the Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii so he could capture the Milky Way, the moon, and lava all in one shot.

Since Mike couldn’t stay too long due to a high risk of being burned by the lava, he packed it up after the meteor shot through the top left corner.

