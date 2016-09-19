Police to Adopt Kitten He Rescued Using Partially-Eaten Burrito

This poor little kitten was stranded in the sewers, too scared to seek help and too hungry to budge.

When Officers Jimenez and Corona of the Parlier County Police Department in Parlier, California found the feline in a drainage pipe, they started brainstorming on how to get it out.

Finally, the police duo managed to coax the cat out of the enclosure with a partially eaten burrito.

Officer Corona is hoping to adopt the little guy and appropriately name it – you guessed it – Burrito.

 

