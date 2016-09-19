Police to Adopt Kitten He Rescued Using Partially-Eaten Burrito

Pets by McKinley Corbley

This poor little kitten was stranded in the sewers, too scared to seek help and too hungry to budge.

Finally, the police duo managed to coax the cat out of the enclosure with a partially eaten burrito.

Officer Corona is hoping to adopt the little guy and appropriately name it – you guessed it – Burrito.

