Postal Worker Rescues Christmas Gifts From Fire (WATCH)

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Even though her mail truck had ignited into a blaze, this fearless postal worker made sure that all the Christmas gifts in the rear were properly saved.

A bystander – after making sure that the mail woman was okay – joined in to help. Once local firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames were quickly extinguished.

Only two packages were consumed in the blaze thanks to the worker’s quick-thinking. Since the rest of the packages were mostly products of Amazon, the online retailer issued a statement thanking the woman for her compassion.

There’s nothing more heroic than risking one’s own health for the delivery of a happy Christmas.

(WATCH the video below)

