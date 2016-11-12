Professor Insists Young Mom Bring Her Newborn Son With Her To Class Uplift

This college professor didn’t want a young mother to worry about her infant son while taking her math course – so she told the student to bring her baby along.

Sarah Thompson was only a week into Dr. Josie Ryan’s mathematics class at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina when she gave birth to her son Isaiah.

The teacher showed the hesitant mom where the breast-feeding room was on campus, insisted that it was not a problem, and even carried the infant during the entirety of the first class.

“It’s so reassuring to know that there are professors out there like this,” Sarah wrote on Facebook. “Not only is she an amazing person, she’s also one of the best math professors I’ve ever had.”

“Hopefully this post will encourage other educators or moms or pregnant/working women who are students to ask for help,” Thompson wrote. “Our families are beyond supportive of my decision to graduate within the first year of his birth and I couldn’t do this without them. It’s hard – but with support like this, how can I lose if I trust God & believe in myself!?”

