Child With Invisible Disability Creates Bathroom Sign With Go-Ahead from Government Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This 10-year-old girl was tired of strangers giving her dirty looks whenever she needed to use the handicap bathroom, so she designed her own sign to remind them that not all disabilities are visible.

After having enough of rude onlookers judging her for her use of the disabled toilets, she created a sign depicting a figure in a wheelchair next to two people with hearts, illustrating that not all diseases can be seen.

WATCH: Magician Born Without Hands Beat The Odds and Fool Penn and Teller

She then launched Grace’s Sign campaign encouraging establishments in Edinburgh, Scotland to hang her sign on their disabled bathroom doors.

The Scottish Parliament announced this week that they would be hanging her sign on three of their handicap accessible bathrooms.

MORE: Woman in Paris Creates Revolutionary Car Service For People With Disabilities

“Using Grace’s Sign at accessible toilets on the parliamentary estate sends out a powerful message to others across Scotland that these toilets are there for everyone with a disability, regardless of whether or not it is ‘visible,’” Scottish Parliament member Iain Gray, who backed Grace’s campaign, told Edinburgh News.

Spread The Good News, Click To Share – Photo by Andrew Cowan / Scottish Parliament