Snow White Monkey Born Without Thumbs is Welcomed as Zoo’s First Baby of 2017

The Cincinnati Zoo has just welcomed its first newborn resident of 2017: a little snow white guereza colobus monkey.

Though he was born with non-opposable stubs instead of thumbs, the critter is perfectly healthy.

It has not yet been named or gendered, but it was birthed by first-time mother Adanna and Tiberius.

