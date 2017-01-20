Snow White Monkey Born Without Thumbs is Welcomed as Zoo’s First Baby of 2017
The Cincinnati Zoo has just welcomed its first newborn resident of 2017: a little snow white guereza colobus monkey.
RELATED VIDEO: These 5 Animal Videos Are Good For Nothing But Making You Smile
Though he was born with non-opposable stubs instead of thumbs, the critter is perfectly healthy.
It has not yet been named or gendered, but it was birthed by first-time mother Adanna and Tiberius.
(WATCH the video below)
Quit Monkeying Around: Click To Share