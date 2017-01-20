Snow White Monkey Born Without Thumbs is Welcomed as Zoo’s First Baby...

Snow White Monkey Born Without Thumbs is Welcomed as Zoo’s First Baby of 2017

by -
0

Baby White Monkey-Facebook

The Cincinnati Zoo has just welcomed its first newborn resident of 2017: a little snow white guereza colobus monkey.

RELATED VIDEOThese 5 Animal Videos Are Good For Nothing But Making You Smile

Though he was born with non-opposable stubs instead of thumbs, the critter is perfectly healthy.

It has not yet been named or gendered, but it was birthed by first-time mother Adanna and Tiberius.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Quit Monkeying Around: Click To Share

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

1

COMMENTS