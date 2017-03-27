Solution to Age-old Problem: Physicist Invents Drip-Free Wine Bottle News

If you’re a seasoned wine drinker, you know the horror of accidentally staining lighter fabrics with those pesky drips running down the bottle.

But now, thanks to a physicist at Brandeis University, we may never have to undergo that stressful situation ever again.

By watching slow-motion videos of wine being poured, Perlman noticed that the liquid tended to stick to the bottle’s neck because the glass is hydrophilic. He then figured out that by cutting a groove in the wine bottle’s lip, it prevented the liquid from dribbling down the neck.

According to officials at the university, the wine bottle design hasn’t changed much in the 200 years since it was invented, making Perlman’s invention revolutionary indeed.

Perlman is currently in negotiations with bottling companies for the adoption of the design, bringing an end to the centuries-old problem of drips.

We’ll drink to that.

(WATCH the video below)

