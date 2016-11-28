Stranger and Grandma Plan to Stay Friends After Accidental Thanksgiving Invitation Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Jamal Hinton and a mysterious grandma made international headlines earlier this month when the teen was accidentally included in a group chat inviting family members to a Thanksgiving feast.

After establishing that the anonymous texter was not his actual grandmother and it was a wrong number, 17-year-old Jamal jokingly asked “Can I still get a plate though?”

True to her word, Jamal joined the family for the holiday feast where he was embraced by Wanda and dubbed “her honorary grandson”.

The two plan on staying close friends in the future despite having just met.

“If you have an opportunity to do something kind for somebody, please, please do. It’s a good feeling to give kindness, and it’s a wonderful feeling to receive it,” Wanda told the Independent. “I just clicked when I met him and first talked to him. Oh my gosh, I want to get to know this guy.”

