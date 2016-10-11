Students Serenade Choir Teacher for the Last Minutes of Her Life

Students Serenade Choir Teacher for the Last Minutes of Her Life Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

Mariana Walker didn’t have much time following her fight with cancer – but at least that time was made sweeter by her choir students.

Ms. Walker had been a choir teacher at Alvin Junior High School in Alvin, Texas for 17 years. Her students, after hearing about her release from hospice care, wanted to do something special as a thank you for her constant enthusiasm and encouragement.

12 minutes after the kids left, Ms. Walker passed away.

RELATED: Dying Man’s Last Wish Fulfilled 45 Minutes Before He Passes Away

“Mrs. Walker marched to a different beat,” Cindi Lee Cooper-Fields, who filmed the video, told ABC News. “She was artistic. She never wanted to be a teacher and taught for 17 years at Alvin Junior High School. Everybody deserved to have a teacher or a friend like this. She went out in style. She did it big she did it her way.”

Multiply The Good: Click To Share