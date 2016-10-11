Students Serenade Choir Teacher for the Last Minutes of Her Life
Mariana Walker didn’t have much time following her fight with cancer – but at least that time was made sweeter by her choir students.
Ms. Walker had been a choir teacher at Alvin Junior High School in Alvin, Texas for 17 years. Her students, after hearing about her release from hospice care, wanted to do something special as a thank you for her constant enthusiasm and encouragement.
12 minutes after the kids left, Ms. Walker passed away.
“Mrs. Walker marched to a different beat,” Cindi Lee Cooper-Fields, who filmed the video, told ABC News. “She was artistic. She never wanted to be a teacher and taught for 17 years at Alvin Junior High School. Everybody deserved to have a teacher or a friend like this. She went out in style. She did it big she did it her way.”
