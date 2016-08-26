Take 360-Degree Virtual Tour of Yosemite with Obama as Your Guide (WATCH)

Take 360-Degree Virtual Tour of Yosemite with Obama as Your Guide (WATCH)

USA by McKinley Corbley

In celebration of the National Park Service’s Centennial, you can now go on a ten minute virtual tour of one of the most famous American parks with none other than President Barack Obama as your tour guide.

Since the First Family visited the scenic oasis earlier in the summer, the POTUS’s voice explains the history and significance of the breath-taking scenery.

The National Park Service is allowing free admission to all 412 of their parks this week – with their 413th addition on the way – in celebration of their centennial.

(EXPERIENCE the virtual tour below)

Photo by Toddwendy, CC