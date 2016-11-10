In Case of Typhoon, This Turbine Would Power Japan For 50 Years

In Case of Typhoon, This Turbine Would Power Japan For 50 Years News

Science by McKinley Corbley

Typhoons have historically only been known to cause destruction – but now they could bring a new level of green energy to Japan.

MORE: Costa Rica Has Been Powered Only By Renewable Energy For 122 Days

Shimizu quit his job in 2013 and created Challenergy, the green tech firm responsible for the turbine’s prototype.

The engineers started by making the wind blades vertical so they could withstand the wind. Then they used the Magnus effect – spin that is added to force – to control the turbine’s speed. When it was first tested in 2015, it showed 30% efficiency.

Though the generator has been installed in Okinawa, the only way to test it for real is to wait for an actual typhoon.

Spread The Power Of Positivity: Click To Share – Photo by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, CC