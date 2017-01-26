Villagers Knit Giant Sweaters For Chilly Elephant Neighbors

These pachyderms may be big, but they’re still just as susceptible to the cold as we are.

LOOK: Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs

The elephants, who are residents of the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center, were rescued from previously abusive homes. The center houses 20 different male and female tenants who are now able to spend their days in happy comfort.

“It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia. The cold also aggravates their arthritis which is a common issue that our rescued elephants have to deal with,” Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said in a statement.

Stay Warm: Click To Share With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photos by Wildlife SOS)