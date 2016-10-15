Watch Baby Elephant Rush into River to ‘Rescue’ Her Favorite Human

Kham Lha the baby elephant loves her human trainer so much, she isn’t afraid of putting herself in danger to rescue him – even if the danger is imaginary.

Kham Lha is the youngest elephant at the Elephant National Park in Thailand. Their bond with Derrick was solidified when he became her tender caregiver following her rescue from captivity in the tourism industry last year.

The duo has become best of friends—on land or water.

(WATCH the video below)

