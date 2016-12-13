Watch Firefighters Rescue Struggling Moose Trapped in Frozen River Uplift

Heroes by Good News Network

This moose might have been toast if the local fire department heroes hadn’t showed up.

The mammal was struggling to keep his head above water when the firefighters of Shediac, New Brunswick brought out the axes to hack away the ice.

RELATED: Baby Deer Refused To Leave Side of Man Who Rescued It

Finally, the moose was able to use its front legs to hoist itself out of the freezing Canadian River.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Cool Story With Your Friends