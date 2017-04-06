Watch Man Rescue Unconscious Stranger From Subway Tracks Uplift

Jonathan Kulig is being hailed as a hero after he maneuvered across six rails in order to rescue an unconscious stranger sprawled on top of a set of Manhattan subway tracks.

Jonathan, who is an electrical engineer, had luckily just taken rail safety training only a month earlier, which helped him to successfully avoid both of the electrified third rails in his way.

He scooped up the stranger and deposited him onto the platform before climbing up after him. 67 seconds later, the train flew by on the exact tracks that the man had been lying on.

Jonathan said that even after making sure that the man was taken care of, he wasn’t even late for work.

