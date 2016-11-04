Watch One-handed Hero Granddad Stop Jewelry Thief With Karate Kick Uplift

Raul Munoz showed that no matter how old you are – or how many hands you have – anyone can be a hero.

Without pausing to consider his actions, the pensioner karate kicked the thief as he passed, taking them both to the ground.

Since Raul hit his head on the way down, he was taken to the hospital but later diagnosed as healthy and unharmed.

The police arrived soon after the incident and apprehended the teenager.

All in a day’s work for this heroic grandpa.

