Woman is Paying All Shelter Adoption Fees Until 2017 So Pets Can Find Forever Homes Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This pawesome woman doesn’t care how much money it takes – she’s making sure that every animal at Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter has a home by the new year.

Though a pet’s adoption fee varies between $85 and $65, Kim is fully prepared to cover all the costs until December 31st.

“An incredibly generous woman is paying for every animal to be adopted so they can have homes by Christmas!” says the shelter’s Facebook page. “Please help us thank Kim Pacini-Hauch for her tremendous act of kindness.”

(WATCH the video below)

