WWII Vet Tears Up When Navy Sailors Surprise Him With Song (WATCH)

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Ernie Thompson was alive to see the end of World War II – and since he’s still alive today, these Navy sailors wanted to show their appreciation for his service.

The 98-year-old USS Missouri veteran was so overcome with emotion, he started to cry in gratitude.

Each volunteer shook Ernie’s hand and thanked him for all he did for the country during the war.

