Your Dog’s Guilty Look May Come From Wolves

When your pooch bows his head low and looks at you with big sad eyes after he’s chewed on your shoes, he may be using a complex survival tactic evolved from wolves.

According to Nathan H. Lents, a molecular biologist with the City University of New York, young wolves use the “apology bow” as they begin social integration into a pack.

“Dogs have inherited this behavior and they will use it after any kind of infraction that results in being punished,” Lents wrote in Psychology Today. “As social animals, they crave harmonious integration in the group and neglect or isolation is painful for them.”

