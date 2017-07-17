101-Year-old Breaks World Running Record: “I Missed My Nap for This” Culture

101-year-old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins just broke a world record – and she is pretty nonchalant about it.

By running in the National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, the senior completed the 100-meter dash in 40.2 seconds, which is six seconds less than the previous world record for women over 100 years old.

“[I] missed my nap for this,” she said casually, according to USATF.

Hawkins is a widow with four children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Despite her age, Hawkins reportedly enjoys biking and gardening, as well as running.

In fact, Hawkins says she only recently took up track and field because of her constant activity outdoors, according to the Washington Post.

“I’m always outside and the phone always rings, and I come running in is how I knew I could run,” said Hawkins last month.

