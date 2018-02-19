Thanks to the intervention of an American Airlines employee, two teenage girls have been saved from almost falling victim to a human trafficking plot.

The airline worker, Denice Miracle, first guessed that something was afoot when a 15 and 17-year-old girl approached the counter at the Sacramento International Airport in California back in August.

For starters, the girls were traveling alone with only a few small pieces of luggage. In addition to having no forms of identification, they had first-class tickets to New York City that had been bought with a fraudulent credit card.

Instead of allowing the girls to board the flight, Miracle called the police.

Airport police officers later discovered that the girls had been contacted on Instagram by a man named “Drey” who had offered them $2,000 to fly to New York for a modeling gig. The girls, who had not even told their parents about the venture, were shocked to discover that the tickets were one-way.

The teens were later reunited with their parents, and Miracle – whose name is appropriate for the rescue – is being hailed as a hero for her quick thinking.

