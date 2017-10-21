We Tried 5 Pumpkin Preservation Hacks To See Which One Keeps Jack-O’-Lanterns Fresh Longest

We Tried 5 Pumpkin Preservation Hacks To See Which One Keeps Jack-O’-Lanterns...

At Home by Good News Network

It’s always sad to watch your jack-o’-lantern creations grow moldy and start collapsing, but luckily, there is a way to help your carvings last longer thanks to pumpkin preservation hacks.

To find out which hack is the best for the job, we conducted an experiment that tested five different preservation methods. They were hair spray, vinegar, vegetable oil, Vaseline, and bleach.

Each pumpkin was treated with their respective preservative, and then left for a week to let nature take its course.

As the days passed, it became clear that some methods were definitely better than others—and there was one that quite literally left the others in the dust.

WATCH the video below, which actually shows the results…

