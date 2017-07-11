9-Year-old With Prosthetic Leg Becomes Inspiring Black Belt Uplift

Taekwondo is a difficult enough sport for kids without disabilities.

But that didn’t stop Toby King from working hard anyway.

The 4th grader had his right leg amputated below the knee when he was just 1 year old because of a condition called fibular hemimelia. Earlier this week, however, Toby earned his black belt in taekwondo.

His mother says that while Toby is a determined young man, it hasn’t always been easy. There have been many days when the 9-year-old’s leg causes him pain and prevents him from walking.

But he has powered through it all of the same.

