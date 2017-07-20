Arizona Senator Defends His Muslim Opponent From Online Attacks Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

In a show of diplomatic cordiality and kindness, this U.S. senator has spoken out against the discrimination lauded on the very woman trying to unseat him.

One of the Democratic candidates running to be an Arizona Senator in 2018 is Deedra Abboud, a 45-year-old woman.

“Almost 250 years ago, a group of dreamers came together and sketched out a revolutionary vision. No longer would they be shackled to the whims of a distant government, nor bound to the religion of an idiosyncratic king,” writes Abboud.

“They set out to forge their own futures, determine their own destinies, and follow their own faith. In their infinite wisdom, the Founding Fathers decreed that this nation would separate church and state, and in doing so protect both institutions. Government would be free from religious overreach, and religion would be free from government interference.”

Unfortunately, the post received a backlash of racist, hateful, and prejudiced comments.

This prompted Arizona Senator John Flake to reach out to Abboud on social media.

“Hang in there @deedra2018. Sorry you have to put up with this. Lots of wonderful people across AZ. You’ll find them,” said Flake.

This is not the first time that the Republican senator has stepped up for Muslim Americans, either. He once attended a service at a mosque in order to show solidarity with the Islamic community; and he has remained outspoken amongst several racist policies and rhetoric introduced over the course of the election.

Abboud responded with: “Thank you @JeffFlake for leadership in rejecting behavior that doesn’t reflect our American values. AZ’s amazing people deserve more of this.”

Abboud is a Phoenix-based attorney who converted to Islam 19 years ago. Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, the businesswoman says that she wants to run for senator so she can represent the state that has given her such a loving home.

(Photo by Deedra For US Senate 2018)