It’s been 25 years since Chris Street set a basketball record for the most scored consecutive free throws. Now, thanks to Jordan Bohannon, Street’s name will stay in the history books.

Street was a forward player for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 1993. During his last game in his junior season, he scored his 34th consecutive free throw, which set a record at the school.

Tragically, Street was never able to extend his record because he died in a car accident three days later.

Bohannon, who is a current guard for the Hawkeyes, was given the chance to break that record during the team’s match against Northwest. Instead of surpassing Street, however, Bohannon purposefully missed the shot and pointed to the skies in an homage to the deceased player.

Until he shorted the shot during this weeks game, Bohannon has not missed a free throw since December, which made him perfect throughout 2018. Not only that, but the Hawkeyes were only leading by 8 points with a little over 2 minutes left on the clock when he missed.

Bohannon was still determined to honor the Iowa sports legend.

Street’s parents, who have season passes, hugged Bohannon after the game and expressed their appreciation over his touching gesture.

“What a good kid. He’s so kind,” Street’s mother told media sources. “That was so special that he thought of Christopher and that record.”

(WATCH the video below)

