Honor Archives - Good News Network

Basketball Star Purposefully Misses Free Throw So Player Stays in History Books After Untimely Death

Sports

Man Toils to Deliver Sketches to Families of Soldiers His Father Served With in WWII

Heroes

Muslims Who Saved Jews During The Holocaust Finally Honored

Heroes
Marine stands guard - Riley Hospital for Children

Marine Stands Guard for 8 Hours at Hospital Room of Dying Boy

boy trades for Disney trip and gives to fallen soldier's family

Boy, 9, Wins Disney Trip and Donates it to Fallen Soldier’s Family

Kids
Orlando, as a Coast Guard Academy Graduate

Boy who was Saved at Sea by Coast Guard Joins Their Ranks 18 Years Later

Inspiring
Rocky Matayoshi wins Distinguished Service Award

WWII Japanese-American Soldier Whose Dad was Interred Awarded High Honor

Heroes

