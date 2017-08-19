British Columbia to Ban Grizzly Bear Trophy Hunting News

Starting on November 30th, grizzly bear trophy hunting will be banned in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

“This action is supported by the vast majority of people across our province,” said the Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson. “By bringing trophy hunting of grizzlies to an end, we’re delivering on our commitment to British Columbians.”

According to a statement released by the Government of British Columbia, there are currently 15,000 grizzly bears in the province, mostly in the 24,000 sq. mile (6.4m hectare) temperate rain forest along the Pacific coast.

In addition to outlawing trophy hunting, government officials hope to provide further funding for environmental and wildlife conservation.

