Heartwarming ‘Cash Mob’ Lifts Coffee Kiosk Hit Twice by Robbers

Customers in Central Oregon turned out in droves to support a local business down on its luck.

Always serving the community through donations to high school raffles and day care centers, it was time for the locals to show support for the Black Rock Coffee Bar on Pacific Highway in Tigard, which had been robbed at gun point twice in two weeks.

A loyal customer organized the cash mob for Sunday morning. Big tips and donations flowed in, and lots of coffee drinks flowed out.

