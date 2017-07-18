Cat Saved From Deadly Anti-freeze Thanks to Vodka Drip Uplift

While vodka is usually notorious for hurting people’s health, it may have saved one of this cat’s nine lives.

A sick feline who was found outside of a tire store near Brisbane over the weekend was rushed to the RSPCA after he was believed to be showing signs of having digested anti-freeze.

As fate would have it, one of the nurses had been given the perfect antidote for the problem as a Christmas gift, and it was still sitting in her car: a bottle of Absolut vodka.

The nurses quickly hooked the cat up to a vodka drip – and within several hours, he had stabilized.

“Because it’s such a fast-acting toxin, they’re normally dead by the time we get to treat them,” RSPCA doctor Sarah Kanther told ABC News. “So basically once you put the alcohol into his blood it metabolizes that instead, and gives the antifreeze time to pass in a less toxic form.”

If the owner does not come forward to claim the cat, he will soon be put up for adoption – and the nurses already picked up a purrrfect nickname for the feline: “Tipsy”.

