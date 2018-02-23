The Lesson: It’s estimated that we have 60,000 thoughts a day. The disconcerting thing is that for most people, 95% of the thoughts they have today are the same thoughts they had yesterday. We create conditioned reflexes and responses (like fear) when we let ourselves be triggered by people and circumstances —and those are the building blocks of biochemical outcomes in the body, which can turn into physical disease. If you tell yourself that something is fun, and feel those emotions, then your body will manufacture the chemicals, like interferons, that can be “powerful anti-cancer drugs”.
Notable Excerpt: “The superstition is that what I can see and touch and taste and smell is the way things only are. That is wrong… Begin to see things as they really are. The physicist will tell you that the body is a dynamic field of energy, information and intelligence that is constantly renewing itself every second, and you, in fact, make a new body once a year… 98% of all the atoms come and go in less than one year. You make a new skin once a month, a new skeleton every three months, a new stomach lining every five days. Even the brain cells that you think with… they weren’t there one year ago.”
The Speaker
: Renowned for blending Eastern philosophy with Western medicine, Dr. Deepak Chopra was once the chief of staff at the New England Memorial Hospital, and is now an advocate of alternative medicine, as well as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. Chopra also authored more than 80 books
, which have been translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers, such as Ageless Body, Tireless Mind
and The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success; and Grow Younger, Live Longer
.
The Host: Tony Robbins is a best-selling author, motivational speaker, life coach, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. The California-based strategist has become such an influential lecturer, over 4 million people have attended his live seminars. In addition to founding several different companies (and his own foundation), Robbins has worked with charities such as Feeding America, Spring Health, and Operation Underground Railroad.
Podcast: The Tony Robbins podcast is available for free on Spotify and iTunes. You can also find more of his longer motivational programs on his website.
Books: Robbins is the author of “Awaken the Giant Within,” “Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook”, “Money: Master the Game”, and “Unlimited Power: The New Science of Personal Achievement”.
