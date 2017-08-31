Despite Being Trapped, Bakers Spend Days Making Bread For Other Hurricane Victims

By the time these Mexican bakers were ready to go home, the floodwaters were already too high. Instead of worrying about the fate of their city, however, they decided to put their talents to good use and bake hundreds of loaves of bread for their fellow hurricane victims.

The four bakers of El Bolillo Bakery in Houston, Texas had been working a late shift when the water levels on the street became too dangerous.

So, the cooks got to work making pan dulce – a kind of Mexican sweet bread – all through the day and night.

By the time they were rescued, the bakers had already used over 4,000 pounds of flour.

The cooks then spent the next couple days distributing the bread to emergency shelters around the city.

The gesture is even sweeter than the bread they were handing out.

