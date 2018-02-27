The Lesson: This has been one of the worst flu seasons in a decade—and there are plenty of nasty coughs and colds going around as well. Is there anything you can do—nutrition wise—to bolster your defenses? You bet.

Notable Excerpt: “[For starters], taking a vitamin D supplement could offer modest protection against the flu. Examining studies involving more than 10,000 people, researchers found that taking a vitamin D supplement reduced cold and flu infections by about ten percent. Among those who were low in vitamin D, however, taking a supplement reduced infection by a much more encouraging 50%.”

The Speaker: Monica Reinagel, MS, LD/N, CNS also known as The Nutrition Diva, is an expert on making healthy living as simple to understand as possible. The Baltimore-based nutritionist is the host of the fabulous fitness-centered podcast The Nutrition Diva’s Quick and Dirty Tips for Eating Well and Feeling Fabulous. Additionally, she is the bestselling author of several health books, such as “The Inflammation-Free Diet Plan” and “The Nutrition Diva’s Secrets For a Healthy Diet”.

Podcast: The Nutrition Diva’s show is available on Stitcher, iTunes, Soundcloud, and Spotify.

(LISTEN to the 10-minute talk below or read the transcript here) – Photo by Tranchis, CC