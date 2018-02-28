Einstein the African grey parrot just turned 30 years old – and she has about five minutes of killer comedic material to show for it.

The Knoxville Zoo of Tennessee posted a video of their feathered impressionist earlier this week as a means of celebrating her birthday.

Einstein’s caretaker and trainer, Adam Patterson, gives the bird dozens of prompts for her to imitate.

With a slew of sunflower seeds as bribery for her impressions, the bird impersonates animals, children, ghosts, aliens – even rock stars (although she is a little tone deaf during her cover of “Smoke on the Water”).

(WATCH the amusing video below)

