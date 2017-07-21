Good News in History, July 21

10 years ago today, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final volume of the wildly successful wizarding book series by British single mom J.K. Rowling, went on sale. The release shattered publishing records held by every previous books in the series. WATCH the triumphant film trailer… (2007)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Belgium became independent with the crowning of Leopold I as King (1831)

became independent with the crowning of Leopold I as King (1831) The novelist Ernest Hemingway was born (1899)

was born (1899) The United States Senate ratified the North Atlantic Treaty and joined NATO (1949)

and joined NATO (1949) At a Geneva summit , US President Dwight Eisenhower presented his “Open Skies for Peace” proposal under which the US and the Soviet Union would trade maps detailing locations of each other’s military facilities and offer mutual aerial observation—it led to a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights to help build trust (1955)

, US President Dwight Eisenhower presented his “Open Skies for Peace” proposal under which the US and the Soviet Union would trade maps detailing locations of each other’s military facilities and offer mutual aerial observation—it led to a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights to help build trust (1955) The fully restored USS Constitution (“Old Ironsides”) celebrated her 200th birthday by setting sail for the first time in 116 years (1997)

(“Old Ironsides”) celebrated her 200th birthday by setting sail for the first time in 116 years (1997) The US enacted sweeping changes to regulate U.S. banks and financial institutions (2010)

And, on this day in 2014, research was published that showed how scientists from Temple University were able to permanently delete the HIV virus from human DNA—snipping out the gene, and allowing the cell’s repair machinery to take over, soldering the genome back together—resulting in virus-free cells

Notable Birthdays: Actor, comedian Robin Williams (1951—2014); Singer Cat Stevens, known today as Yusef Islam (69)