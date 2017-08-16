Good News in History, August 16

30 years ago today, thousands of people worldwide began a two-day celebration of the “harmonic convergence,” a planetary alignment with the Sun, Moon and six, out of eight, planets that believers marked as the start of a new, more enlightened age. (1987)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The first transatlantic telegraph cable was inaugurated by U.S. President Buchanan who exchanged greetings with UK’s Queen Victoria (1858)

Sports Illustrated was first published by Time Inc. (1954)

On this day in 1960, as part of research into high altitude bailouts, Air Force Captain Joseph Kittinger parachuted from a balloon at 102,800 feet (31,330 meters) over New Mexico, setting four historical records: highest balloon ascent, highest parachute jump, longest drogue-fall (four minutes), and fastest speed by a human without an aircraft. The Tampa-born retired Colonel fell for 19 miles and reached a maximum speed of 614 miles per hour (988 km/h). In 2012, at the age of 84, he participated in the Red Bull Stratos project as capsule communicator, directing Felix Baumgartner on his record-breaking 39-kilometer (24 mi) freefall from Earth’s stratosphere. (Click to enlarge the USAF photo documenting his jump, and read more on Wikipedia.)