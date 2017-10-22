Good News in History, October 22

On this day 220 years ago, Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute jump from 3,200 feet (1000m) above Paris. Garnerin’s early design was based on an umbrella-shaped device that would be lifted by a balloon and then descend with a gondola attached to a silk parachute. (1797)

More Good News on this Date:

The Metropolitan Opera House opened in New York City featuring Faust (1883)

The Supremes became the first female music group to attain a No. 1 selling album, "The Supremes A' Go-Go", a Motown LP that included "You Can't Hurry Love" (1966)

And, Happy 79th Birthday to Christopher Lloyd, the actor known for playing zany characters like Emmett “Doc” Brown in the film Back to the Future, and the “Reverend” on the sitcom Taxi. His acting and distinctive voice has earned him multiple Emmy Awards. (1938) –Photo by Gage Skidmore, 2015 CC